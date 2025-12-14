Komets' Rally Falls Short
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets faced off with Kalamazoo on a snowy Saturday night at the Coliseum and came up short 5-4.
Forward James Stefan scored the only goal of the first period at 11:13 with an assist going to Dustyn McFaul at 11:13 to give the Komets a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, the Wings took control, striking three times, including once on the power-play, ending the Komets' streak of 19 straight penalty kills at home to take a 3-1 lead.
The Komets rallied in the third period, as Matt Murphy redirected a pass under the pad of Kalamazoo's goaltender Ty Young at 2:59 to cut the lead to one. The Wings' Cam Knuble sent the lead back up to two with a goal at 5:37. Odeen Tufto netted a power play goal at 10:01 from Mathew Brown and Stefan to put the Komets within striking distance.
After Alex Aleardi, Jalen Smereck, and Dustyn McFaul were expelled from the game at 9:15, the Komet maintained the momentum after Kalamazoo's Quinn Preston was called for high-sticking, leading to Austin Magera tying the game on the ensuing power play.
With time winding down, Harrison Rees was called for roughing as Zach Okobe ran over Komet goaltender Nathan Day at 19:04. The Wings used the power-play to score the game-winning goal at 19:32. Day took the loss, making 17 saves.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.