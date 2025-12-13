Hunter Johannes Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Savannah in Exchange for Vinnie Purpura

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Hunter Johannes has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley (AHL). Additionally, the Royals have acquired Future Considerations from the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) in exchange for goaltender Vinnie Purpura.

Johannes, 27, recorded eight points (1g-7a) and 14 penalty minutes in 18 games with Savannah to open his second professional season after registering five points (2g-3a) in four games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) and four points (2g-2a) in 51 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. Across 21 ECHL career games between Toledo (2024-25) and Savannah (2025-26), the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native has logged 13 points (3g-10a) and 16 penalty minutes.

Signed to a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) on Oct. 7th, 2025, which has been acquired by Lehigh Valley, Johannes skated in 57 AHL career games with Grand Rapids between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, totaling four points (2g-2a). He also attended the Detroit Red Wings (NHL) 2024 Training Camp, as well as the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (NHL) 2025 Training Camp.

A 6'4", 225-pound, left-shot forward, Johannes played five seasons in the NCAA between American International College for the first three years (2019-22), before Lindenwood University in his fourth year (2022-23) and the University of North Dakota his fifth year (2023-24) which concluded with a National College Hockey Conference (NCHC) championship in 2024, where he finished tied for fifth on the Fighting Hawks in goals (12) and tied for seventh in points (19).

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2026.

