Americans Take Down Rapid City, 5-1
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played the final game of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon in South Dakota, and it was the Americans taking the series and the win 5-1.
The Americans and Rush battled it out in the opening frame with the goalies stealing the show. Marco Costantini stopped all 17 shots he faced in the opening period. Neither team had a power play opportunity.
The Americans would strike first as Colby McAuley playing in his 400th pro game on Saturday found Andre Anania flying in on the left side. Anania took the puck to the front of the net and beat Rapid City Goalie Nathan Torchia to make it 1-0 Allen. Rapid City tied it eight minutes later to make it 1-1, but the Americans had a quick answer. First, Spencer Asuchak knocked a rebound home on the power play to make it 2-1. Then, Quinn Warmuth less than a minute later scored his second of the season to make it 3-1 Allen. Despite being outshot 31-27 after two periods, the Americans owned a two-goal lead.
The Americans increased their lead to 4-1 in the third period on the seventh goal of the year from Harrison Blaisdell. Then at the 8:38 mark Michael Gildon put a bow on it with his eighth goal of the year. The Rush outshot the Americans for the game 46-36 but Allen came away with the series win taking two of three games in South Dakota.
Steve Martinson: "Another good team win. Marco has been Outstanding while making saves look easy. Lots of second year guys on the scoreboard. We had balance scoring, good special teams, while playing physical hockey. We're figuring things out and having fun playing."
Three Stars:
1. ALN - Q. Warmuth
2. ALN - B. Watts
3. RC - B. Davis
----Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club----
