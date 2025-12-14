K-Wings Punch Back, Drop Komets in Final Minute
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (8-10-2-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, ignited for three second-period goals in a chaotic win against the Fort Wayne Komets (14-6-2-0) Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 5-4.
Andre Ghantous (6) sniped the game-winning goal with only 27 seconds remaining in regulation for his second goal of the night. Starting the play, Nolan Walker (10) sent a pass to Davis Pennington (8) at the defensive zone blue line. Pennington then roped a pass off the offensive zone side boards that rebounded perfectly to Ghantous for a wrister in the slot.
Fort Wayne took a short-lived lead with the lone goal of the first period at the 11:13 mark.
However, Ghantous (5) quickly knotted the score by redirecting a pass from the right circle into the net just 36 seconds into the second period. On the play, David Keefer (1) won a battle for the puck and sent a crossing pass to Ryan Cox (4). Cox then launched a shot from above the right circle that deflected off the stick of Ghantous for the equalizer.
Next up, Derek Daschke (1) extended the lead with a power-play slapshot from deep in the offensive zone, scoring his first goal of the season and giving Kalamazoo a 2-1 advantage. On the setup, Colin Bilek (3) lined a circle-to-circle pass to Keefer (2), who then crossed to Daschke for the shot at the 15:20 mark of the second period.
Antonio Venuto (5) immediately kept the momentum rolling with a goal of his own, only 14 seconds later. On the play, Jayden Lee (7) stole the puck near center ice and bombed a leading pass to Zach Okabe (13), who found Venuto for the bang-bang score.
Unfortunately, the Komets found the net at the 2:59 mark of the third period to bring the score to 3-2, skating 4-on-4.
Cam Knuble (2) answered by poking a goal past an out-of-place goaltender at the 5:37 mark. On the goal, Knuble rebounded Daschke's (2) back-handed attempt at the left edge of the crease and slipped a shot past the netminder, bringing the K-Wings' lead back to two.
Fort Wayne then responded by scoring two straight power-play goals to knot the game at four, before Ghantous notched the game-winner at the 19:32 mark.
Ty Young (1-0-0-0) was fantastic in net, making 32 saves, and the K-Wings went 2-for-2 on the power-play. There were 92 total penalty minutes in the third period, and seven total players sent to the dressing room.
Next up, Kalamazoo returns home for Christmas with the K-Wings at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 14! The first 1,000 fans will get a Slappy on the Shelf giveaway, and after the game, slide into some post-game fun with our Fans Skate the Ice event - just $5 skate rentals! It's the perfect way to celebrate the season, K-Wings style!
--
Kalamazoo's New Year's Eve hockey tradition lives on! Join the K-Wings as they battle the Toledo Walleye at 6 p.m. EST, December 31, at Wings Event Center. Start your NYE with thrilling hockey action, then catch the football games on TVs throughout the arena. It's a tradition decades in the making- don't miss out on ringing in the new year, K-Wings style!
Jersey Giveaway Sundays continues on Sunday, January 4, as we honor the Detroit Pistons! The second of four themed games, this night features a special giveaway: the first 500 kids (12 & under) will receive a limited-edition K-Wings/Detroit Pistons-inspired youth basketball jersey. Don't miss your chance to celebrate Detroit's legendary sports teams and score some exclusive gear!
Season Tickets for 2025-26 are available NOW. Click here to join the ranks of the High Flyers and catch all the action next season with all the perks!
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2025
- Fuel Fans Toss Over 5,000 Bears In Sellout On Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Stewart Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 4-1 Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Sink Mariners, 4-2, on Throwback Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Third Period Breakaway Lifts Adirondack, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Take Down League-Leading Nailers, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tanner Kelly Scores Two as Walleye Sweep Weekend Series - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Fall, 3-2, in Overtime to Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Blades Win, 1-0, in OT Over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Jaworski Nets Two, Cyclones Defeat Fuel, 4-1, on Saturday - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Punch Back, Drop Komets in Final Minute - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Drop Saturday Night Contest in Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Double up Mariners on Pirates Night - Maine Mariners
- Davis Makes Teddy Bears Rain Down, Rush Fall to Allen in Finale - Rapid City Rush
- Justin Taylor Sets ECHL Career Games-Played Record - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Fluff up Scoreboard with Teddy Bear Toss Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets' Rally Falls Short - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Drop Saturday Night Decision in Jacksonville, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Arsenii Sergeev Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Charlotte Trades Johannes to Lehigh Valley; Purpura Sent to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Hunter Johannes Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Savannah in Exchange for Vinnie Purpura - Reading Royals
- Kalan Lind Reassigned to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Game Notes: December 13, 2025 - Rush vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Saturday Afternoon Hockey in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Blades and Bears Rematch on Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Blades Take 3-2 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Florida Everblades
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, December 13th - Game 24/72 - Reading Royals
- Americans Shut Out Rapid City, 4-0 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Punch Back, Drop Komets in Final Minute
- K-Wings Climb Back, Defeat Cyclones in OT Friday
- Canucks (NHL) Assign Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to K-Wings
- K-Wings Receive Defenseman Derek Daschke from Canucks (AHL)
- K-Wings Fall in Shootout with Bison Wednesday