K-Wings Punch Back, Drop Komets in Final Minute

Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (8-10-2-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, ignited for three second-period goals in a chaotic win against the Fort Wayne Komets (14-6-2-0) Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 5-4.

Andre Ghantous (6) sniped the game-winning goal with only 27 seconds remaining in regulation for his second goal of the night. Starting the play, Nolan Walker (10) sent a pass to Davis Pennington (8) at the defensive zone blue line. Pennington then roped a pass off the offensive zone side boards that rebounded perfectly to Ghantous for a wrister in the slot.

Fort Wayne took a short-lived lead with the lone goal of the first period at the 11:13 mark.

However, Ghantous (5) quickly knotted the score by redirecting a pass from the right circle into the net just 36 seconds into the second period. On the play, David Keefer (1) won a battle for the puck and sent a crossing pass to Ryan Cox (4). Cox then launched a shot from above the right circle that deflected off the stick of Ghantous for the equalizer.

Next up, Derek Daschke (1) extended the lead with a power-play slapshot from deep in the offensive zone, scoring his first goal of the season and giving Kalamazoo a 2-1 advantage. On the setup, Colin Bilek (3) lined a circle-to-circle pass to Keefer (2), who then crossed to Daschke for the shot at the 15:20 mark of the second period.

Antonio Venuto (5) immediately kept the momentum rolling with a goal of his own, only 14 seconds later. On the play, Jayden Lee (7) stole the puck near center ice and bombed a leading pass to Zach Okabe (13), who found Venuto for the bang-bang score.

Unfortunately, the Komets found the net at the 2:59 mark of the third period to bring the score to 3-2, skating 4-on-4.

Cam Knuble (2) answered by poking a goal past an out-of-place goaltender at the 5:37 mark. On the goal, Knuble rebounded Daschke's (2) back-handed attempt at the left edge of the crease and slipped a shot past the netminder, bringing the K-Wings' lead back to two.

Fort Wayne then responded by scoring two straight power-play goals to knot the game at four, before Ghantous notched the game-winner at the 19:32 mark.

Ty Young (1-0-0-0) was fantastic in net, making 32 saves, and the K-Wings went 2-for-2 on the power-play. There were 92 total penalty minutes in the third period, and seven total players sent to the dressing room.

Next up, Kalamazoo returns home for Christmas with the K-Wings at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 14! The first 1,000 fans will get a Slappy on the Shelf giveaway, and after the game, slide into some post-game fun with our Fans Skate the Ice event - just $5 skate rentals! It's the perfect way to celebrate the season, K-Wings style!

--

Kalamazoo's New Year's Eve hockey tradition lives on! Join the K-Wings as they battle the Toledo Walleye at 6 p.m. EST, December 31, at Wings Event Center. Start your NYE with thrilling hockey action, then catch the football games on TVs throughout the arena. It's a tradition decades in the making- don't miss out on ringing in the new year, K-Wings style!

Jersey Giveaway Sundays continues on Sunday, January 4, as we honor the Detroit Pistons! The second of four themed games, this night features a special giveaway: the first 500 kids (12 & under) will receive a limited-edition K-Wings/Detroit Pistons-inspired youth basketball jersey. Don't miss your chance to celebrate Detroit's legendary sports teams and score some exclusive gear!

Season Tickets for 2025-26 are available NOW. Click here to join the ranks of the High Flyers and catch all the action next season with all the perks!







ECHL Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.