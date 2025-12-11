K-Wings Receive Defenseman Derek Daschke from Canucks (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have loaned defenseman Derek Daschke to the team.

Daschke, 27, is a 6-foot 2-inch, 194-pound, Troy, MI native in his third pro season and returns to the K-Wings after playing for Utah in 2024-25. The defenseman recorded 17 goals and 39 assists in 65 games for the Grizzlies last season. Daschke has played eight games for the Canucks (AHL) this season.

The left-shot played five seasons of collegiate hockey (NCAA) from 2018-23 for Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2022-23). Across his five seasons, Daschke logged 101 points (26g, 75a) in 170 games played.

Last season with Utah, Daschke took home 2024-25 All-ECHL First Team honors, finishing No. 2 in the ECHL for defensive goals scored (17) and defensive power play goals (9) and No. 3 in defensive points scored (56).

Kalamazoo now heads to Cincinnati for a 7:35 p.m.EST matchup Friday at Heritage Bank Center.

