Rush Bring in Forward Johnny Curran

Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the Rush have signed forward Johnny Curran.

Curran, 30, signed with Norfolk on November 17th and played three games with the Admirals. This is his seventh professional season.

The 5-foot-10 forward spent the last four seasons in the United Kingdom, playing in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

A dual citizen of Canada and the U.K., Curran has represented Team Great Britain in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The Niagara Falls, Ontario native played four years of collegiate hockey at Niagara University. He faced Dave Smith throughout his collegiate career, both at Canisius College and RPI.

Curran will report to the Rush and wear #74.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Allen Americans on December 11th, 12th, and 13th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, December 13th is Teddy Bear Toss with a 4:05 p.m. start, presented by Black Hills Energy and Slumberland Furniture. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.