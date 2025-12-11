Powell Loaned to Savannah from Charlotte

Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that defenseman Eamon Powell has been loaned to Savannah from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

Powell, 23, is in his second season of professional hockey and has appeared in seven games for Charlotte, recording one goal and two assists. Prior to turning pro, the Marcellus, N.Y., native spent five seasons at Boston College, skating in 170 games and tallying 16 goals and 87 assists.

The Ghost Pirates return to home ice tonight to face the Jacksonville Icemen for Troop Thursday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.