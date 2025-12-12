South Carolina Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Aaron Chiarot

Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today they have agreed to terms with defenseman Aaron Chiarot.

Chiarot, 23, comes to South Carolina from the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL after skating in eight games with the Bulls this season, logging three points (1g, 2a). He last played for Birmingham on December 6 against the Evansville Thunderbolts. The Hamilton, Ontario native started the season with the Rapid City Rush, playing in three games for the Rush.

The 6-foot-4, 207 pound blueliner is in his rookie season after spending two years at the University of Windsor in USports. In his USports career, Chiarot played in 32 games, adding a goal and assist while logging 73 penalty minutes. He led the Lancers with 38 penalty minutes a season ago.

Aaron is the younger brother of current Detroit Red Wings defenseman, Ben Chiarot. Ben has played 13 seasons in the National Hockey League and skated in 754 games with the Red Wings, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers.

