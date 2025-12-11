Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Allen in Exchange for Patrick Moynihan

Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have acquired Future Considerations for the Allen Americans in exchange for forward Patrick Moynihan.

Moynihan, 22, skated in eleven games with Reading to open his second professional season, registering four points (2g-2a) and four penalty minutes. Across 77 ECHL career games between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2024-25), Idaho Steelheads (2024-25) and Reading, the Millis, Massachusetts native registered 40 points (13g-27a) and 37 penalty minutes.

A sixth round, 158th overall, selection by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Level Draft, Moynihan skated in one AHL career game with the Chicago Wolves in 2023-24.

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2026.

What's Upcoming:

The Royals open a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, December 12th at 7:05 p.m. before shifting the series to Santander Arena for home games on Friday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 14th at 3:00 p.m.







