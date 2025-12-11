Grizzlies Fall 6-3 to Gladiators in Series Opener

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Christian Felton, Evan Friesen and Luc Salem in a 6-3 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Atlanta got on the board 59 seconds in as Isak Walther scored his 8th of the season. Carson Denomie extended the Gladiators lead 16:19 in. Atlanta led 2-0 after one period. Utah outshot Atlanta 8 to 4 in the first period and 31 to 15 for the contest.

Utah's Christian Felton scored his third of the season 4:31 into the second period. Atlanta scored two goals 15 seconds apart as Ryan Nolan 9:12 and Louis Boudon 9:27 in make it a 4-1 game. Evan Friesen scored a shorthanded goal 15:07 in on a pass from Luke Manning. It was Utah's fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

Walther scored his second of the night 1:25 into the third period to make it a 5-2 Atlanta lead. Luc Salem scored his first goal in a Grizzlies uniform on a power play with 59 seconds left. Atlanta's Ryan Francis scored an empty net goal 19:16 in to complete the scoring.

Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play and Atlanta was 0 for 3. Utah is 15 for 15 on the penalty kill over their last 4 games. The Grizzlies now have a power play goal in 13 of their last 16 games.

Atlanta's Ethan Haider stopped 28 of 31 as his record goes to 8-2 on the season. Utah outshot Atlanta 31 to 15.

3 stars

1. Isak Walther (Atlanta) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 2 shots.

2. Louis Boudon (Atlanta) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 1 shot.

3. Carson Denomie (Atlanta) - 1 goal, +1. 1 shot.







