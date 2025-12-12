Early Power-Play Goals Help Monsters Down Oilers

Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 4-1 to the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the BOK Center on Thursday night.

Trent Swick opened the scoring 4:22 into the action, slipping the puck under Jake Sibell's arm off a power-play rebound to place the Knight Monsters up 1-0. Tyrell Goulbourne tied the game 1-1 19 seconds later, picking off a Tahoe head-man pass and dropping off a driven against-the-grain finish past Cameron Whitehead. Goulbourne 's goal came less than five minutes into a game he was minted as captain. Adam Pitters scored a second power-play goal for the Knight Monsters in the opening 10 minutes, finishing an on-ice tap in at the 8:24 mark - the final goal of the first frame.

Samuel Mayer slung a puck from the blue line through Sibell to place Tahoe up 3-1 just two minutes into the second period. Kaelan Taylor became the second Knight Monster defenseman to score in the first five minutes of the middle frame, notching his first of the season from the left circle at the 4:46 mark, placing Tahoe up 4-1.

Neither team scored in the final frame, with the Oilers outshooting Tahoe 14-7 in the period and 41-35 in the contest.

The Oilers have another crack at Tahoe tomorrow, Dec. 12 at the BOK Center, hosting game two-of-three with the Knight Monsters at 7:05 p.m.

