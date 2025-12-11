This Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss Game to be Televised Locally

Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that this Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss game (December 13) against the South Carolina Stingrays will be televised locally by Action Sports JAX on MyTV JAX 30.

The Annual Teddy Bear Toss is presented by Community First Credit Union and is one of the most anticipated games of the season. Fans are asked to bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal to throw onto the ice when the Icemen score their first goal. All the plush toys thrown onto the ice will be rounded up and distributed to local children's charities for the holidays.

Saturday's game is the second of six games that are set to be televised by Cox Media and the Action Sports JAX team this season. The November 7th Opening Night game was the first to be televised.

The following is a listing of the 2025- 2026 TV Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, December 13 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss (Presented by Community First Credit Union)

Saturday, January 31 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Star Wars Night

Saturday, February 14 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m. - Toy Story Jersey Night & Valentine's Day (Presented by Parra Harris Law)

Friday, March 13 vs. "Swampman", 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 10 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m. - Mascot Games (Presented by Showtime Sports Cards & Collectibles) | Marvel Night (Presented by Florida Department of Health)

This is the second consecutive season that the Icemen continue their partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to broadcast select Icemen games.

The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday's game:

Antenna - 30.2

Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31

DirecTV: Channel 53

Dish TV: Channel 32

For Icemen single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







