Rush Acquire Forward Connor Joyce

Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the Rush have acquired forward Connor Joyce from the Indy Fuel in exchange for cash considerations.

Joyce, 24, has played 11 games with the Fuel and totaled four assists. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward faced the Rush in all three games of their series in Indiana and recorded two points.

A native of Massachusetts, Joyce spent four years at Boston College and was an alternate captain last season while playing alongside multiple first-round NHL draft picks in his tenure.

