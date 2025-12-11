Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, December 12th - Game 23/72

Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (11-9-2-0, 24 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals (5-13-2-0, 12 pts) at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, December 12th. The Royals return home to host the Admirals on Saturday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 14th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The Saturday home game features the Royals National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation game with specialty National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation jerseys, a Royals Bomber Hat giveaway (first 1,500 fans) and Santa appearance/photo opportunity on the concourse.

The Sunday home game features the Royals Pink & Green Night with WICKED ticket deals, wand making on the concourse, a Wicked themed costume contest and pre-game brunch starting at 12:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 23 of the regular season with victories in two-straight games for a record of 11-9-2-0, 24 points. Previously, the Royals defeated the league-best Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, 3-2, after defeating the Worcester Railers on Saturday, 5-4, to split their four-game homestand.

The Royals have dropped five their last six away games (1-4-1), but have a point in eight of their 12 road games overall (6-4-2).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (8) and points (19) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (13).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk has opened their regular season at 5-13-2-0 for 12 points with one win in their last 11 games. The Admirals have dropped seven-straight and were previously swept by the Florida Everblades at home, outscored 19-12.

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk is led behind the bench by fourth-year head coach Jeff Carr (106-98-21). On the ice, the Admirals are led by forward Jaydon Dureau in goals (8) and points (17) while defenseman Ben Zloty leads the team in assists (12).

- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







ECHL Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.