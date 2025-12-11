Three Games in Three Days Starts Tonight

Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini makes a stop against the Rapid City Rush

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush tonight at 8:05 PM CST in the first of three games in three days. The Americans have won four of their last six games taking back-to-back series against Utah.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, December 17th vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Americans Add Talent Up Front: The Americans made a trade on Wednesday afternoon acquiring forward Patrick Moynihan from the Reading Royals. Patrick Moynihan played in 11 games this season with Reading (2 goals and 2 assists). The 6-foot-0 and 190-pound Right Wing Forward is in his third full season of professional hockey. He is a former teammate of Michael Gildon on the US U18 & U17 National Team.

Another Series Win: The Americans won back-to-back series over the Utah Grizzlies over the last two weeks. Utah took the final game of the series 6-3 last Saturday night at CUTX Event Center. The Grizzlies grabbed a 3-0 lead before Colton Hargrove put the Americans on the board with his 3rd goal of the season. With Allen down 5-1 in the third period, Danny Katic (5) and Michael Gildon (7) cut the lead to 5-3, however with the Americans on the power play and an empty net late in the frame Utah scored a shorthanded goal to seal the deal as the Grizzlies took the series finale. The Americans have won four of the six games in the season series. They enter tonight's game with a record of 8-8-3.

On the Power Play: The Americans went 0-for-12 on the power play last week in three games against the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans Power Play ranks 26 overall in the league at 12.9 %. 9-for70. Danny Katic and Michael Gildon are tied for the team lead with two power play goals each. Sam Sedley leads the Americans with seven power play points.

Tendeck Another Start: Americans netminder David Tendeck made his fourth straight start last Saturday, appearing in his fifth straight game. With Marco Costantini on the 3-day IR, Tendeck started the last four games against the Utah Grizzlies

Season High for the Americans: The Americans had a season high 49 shots last Saturday night, while holding the Utah Grizzlies to a season low 19 shots on goal.

Number 500: Americans Captain Colton Hargrove played in his 500th professional game last Saturday against Utah. Hargrove also scored his third goal of the season on his milestone night. 92 of his 499 games have come with the Americans.

From the Affiliation: The Belleville Senators host Cleveland on Saturday night. Mark Duarte has appeared in 1 4 games with the Senators and has four points (2 goals and 2 assists). Jackson Parsons has played in

eight games for Belleville with a record of 4-3-0 with a 3.31 GAA. Former Americans forward Phillipe Daoust is second on the team in scoring with 23 points.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans

Overall: 8-8-3

Home: 5-4-1

Away: 3-4-2

Last 10: 4-5-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (16) Brayden Watts

Goals: (7) Brayden Watts and Michael Gildon

Power Play Goals: (2) Michael Gildon and Danny Katic

Assists: (10) Sam Sedley and Andre Anania

Power Play Assists (7) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists (1) Brayden Watts

+/- (+4) Andre Anania

PIM's (35) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Rapid City Rush:

Overall: 10-9-2-0

Home: 4-5-1-0

Away: 6-4-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Points: (23) Ryan Wagner

Goals: (11) Ryan Wagner

Power Play Goals: (1) Blake Bennett and several others

Assists: (12) Ryan Wagner

Power Play Assists (2) Blake Bennett and several others

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Cameron Buhl and Quinn Olson

Shorthanded Assists (1) Ryan Chyzowski

+/- (+9) Ryan Chyzowski

PIM's (30) Parker Bowman

