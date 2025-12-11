Americans Acquire Forward from Reading

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, announced today the team has acquired forward Patrick Moynihan from the Reading Royals.

Patrick Moynihan played in 11 games this season with Reading (2 goals and 2 assists). The 6-foot-0 and 190-pound Right Wing Forward is in his third full season of professional hockey.

He skated with the Idaho Steelheads last year and had 21 points in 39 games (10 goals and 11 assists). In three games against the Americans last season, he had three points (2 goals and 1 assist).

He's also a former teammate of Michael Gildon on the US National Under 18 Team and US National Under 17 Team.

Moynihan played four years of collegiate hockey at Providence, and one year at Notre Dame. The former New Jersey Devils Draft Pick will join the Americans this weekend in Rapid City.







