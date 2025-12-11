Americans Acquire Forward from Reading
Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, announced today the team has acquired forward Patrick Moynihan from the Reading Royals.
Patrick Moynihan played in 11 games this season with Reading (2 goals and 2 assists). The 6-foot-0 and 190-pound Right Wing Forward is in his third full season of professional hockey.
He skated with the Idaho Steelheads last year and had 21 points in 39 games (10 goals and 11 assists). In three games against the Americans last season, he had three points (2 goals and 1 assist).
He's also a former teammate of Michael Gildon on the US National Under 18 Team and US National Under 17 Team.
Moynihan played four years of collegiate hockey at Providence, and one year at Notre Dame. The former New Jersey Devils Draft Pick will join the Americans this weekend in Rapid City.
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2025
- Golder, Berger Record Multi-Point Games, Royals Down Nailers, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Wilkins' Hat Trick Leads South Carolina to 6-1 Win over Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Acquire Forward from Reading - Allen Americans
- Worcester Drops 3-2 Decision in Glens Falls Wednesday Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Complete Comeback against Wings - Bloomington Bison
- Thunder Special Teams Shine in 3-2 Win over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Snap Wheeling's Point Streak - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Fall in Shootout with Bison Wednesday - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Announce a Plethora of Transactions Ahead of Homestand - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Sign Former NHL Forward Chris Brown - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Heartlanders Win Thriller, 5-4 in OT, in Front of Best School-Day Crowd in Team History - Iowa Heartlanders
- Jack Matier Reassigned Back to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Format Announced, Jerseys Unveiled for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Visit Allen & Allen CDC - ECHL
- Grizzlies Acquire Robbie Stucker in a Trade with Reading - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Acquire Ty Voit from Utah in Exchange for Robbie Stucker - Reading Royals
- Nailers News & Notes - December 10, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Present Winter Retro Jersey Auction Benefitting Grace Place, Botanical Gardens, and Naples Zoo - Florida Everblades
- Providence Calls up Riedell - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Florida Everblades Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Publix Super Markets - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.