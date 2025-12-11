Golder, Berger Record Multi-Point Games, Royals Down Nailers, 3-2

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (11-9-2-0, 24 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Wheeling Nailers (18-4-1-0, 37 PTS), 3-2, at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 10th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (4-7-1-0) earned the win in goal with 16 saves on 18 shots faced while Nailers' netminder Maxim Pavlenko (8-4-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 24 saves on 27 shots faced.

Connor Lockhart (7) gave Wheeling the early advantage 11:06 into play for the lone goal of the opening frame. The Royals responded with two goals in the second period to flip the score, 2-1, entering the third courtesy of tallies from Kyle Haskins (6) at 2:06 and Connor McMenamin (3) at 16:33.

Nick Capone (3) extended Reading's lead with his second goal in two games, 3-1, at 12:29 into the third period. The goal would ultimately be the game-winner after Logan Pietila scored at 13:54 for the Nailers to cut the score to one, 3-2, but would stay as the final result. Carson Golder and Carter Berger each earned multi-point games with assists on the two of the three Reading goals in the game, their team-leading sixth and second mutli-point games of the season, respectively.

With the win, the Royals improved to 11-9-2 overall and 5-5-0 at home, having a point in 13 of their 22 games overall.

The Royals open a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, December 12th at 7:05 p.m. before shifting the series to Santander Arena for home games on Friday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 14th at 3:00 p.m.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).







ECHL Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.