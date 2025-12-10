Blades Present Winter Retro Jersey Auction Benefitting Grace Place, Botanical Gardens, and Naples Zoo

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Winter Retro Jerseys this week! Starting Wednesday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m., fans can bid on these special jerseys, with all net proceeds benefiting the Grace Place, Botanical Gardens, and Naples Zoo. To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendars for Friday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m. as the Everblades sport these specialty jerseys at Hertz Arena while facing off against the Orlando Solar Bears. Secure your tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE.

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group's auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Sam Stange #3 Sean Allen #4 BLANK #2

Jordan Sambrook #6 Logan Lambdin #7 Kade Landry #5

Isaac Nurse #11 BLANK #12 Hunter Sansbury #8

Carson Gicewicz #15 Tarun Fizer #16 Craig Needham #13

Ben Brar #18 Zach Berzolla #19 Oliver Cooper #17

Kyle Penney #22 Gianfranco Cassaro #23 Oliver Chau #20

Kyle Betts #26 Reid Duke #27 Anthony Beauchamp #21

Anthony Romano #29 David Tendeck #30 Kyle Neuber #24

Cam Johnson #33 Jesse Lansdell #34 Conner Doherty #28

Kurtis Henry #44 Jett Jones #71 Will Cranley #31

Logan Will #62 Hudson Elynuik #91 Nikita Susuev #39

Swampee #00 Everbabe #25 Quinton Burns #55

Everbabe #25 Everbabe #25

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 13. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 13. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 14.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. Jerseys are signed based on player availability and will be considered "Game Worn" if worn by the player or "Game Issued" if the chosen player does not play on the night of the game. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the Everblades Pro Shop behind section 104.







