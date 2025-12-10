Royals Acquire Ty Voit from Utah in Exchange for Robbie Stucker

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Ty Voit has been acquired from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for defenseman Robbie Stucker.

Voit, 22, skated in nine games with Utah to open his third professional season after registering 37 points (8g-29a) in 63 games during the 2024-25 campaign with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Across 77 ECHL career games between the Newfoundland Growlers (2023-24) and Cincinnati (2024-25), the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native registered 47 points (12g-35a) and 12 penalty minutes.

A fifth round, 153rd overall, selection by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021 NHL Entry Level Draft, Voit skated in one AHL career game with the Toronto Marlies on Dec. 20, 2023. He also attended the Toronto Maple Leafs 2022 and 2023 Development Camps, as well as Toronto's 2022 Prospect Tournament.

A 5'10", 157-pound, right-shot forward, Voit played four seasons for the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League (2019-23) where he led the team in scoring each of the last two seasons, combining for 50 goals and 185 points in 134 games. In both seasons, Voit finished ahead of current Royals forward Nolan Burke who played all four seasons with Voit at Sarnia.

In his final OHL season (2022-23), Voit led the league in assists (81) while he finished second in scoring with 105 points. In total, Voit amassed over a point per game (1.16 pts/game) with 213 points (58g-155a) in 183 OHL career games.

Prior to his OHL career, Voit played within the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program (2-17-19).

What's Upcoming:

The Royals conclude a four-game homestand against the Wheeling Nailers at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 10th. The game features $2.50 tickets to college students and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets available at the Santander Arena Box Office.

