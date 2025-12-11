Thunder Special Teams Shine in 3-2 Win over Railers

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder exchange congratulations following a goal

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder penalty kill went 7-for-7 in a 3-2 victory over the Worcester Railers on Wednesday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead 6:49 into the game on the power play as Jackson van de Leest tipped in an Alex Campbell low shot at the top of the crease past the glove of goaltender Parker Gahagen. The goal was van de Leest's first of the year with assists from Campbell and Jeremy Hanzel.

Luke Reid gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead with 5:11 left in the opening period as he shot the puck off the right-wing wall and it deflected off a Railers' leg and into the net. The goal was Reid's first of the year with assists from Tag Bertuzzi and Justin Taylor and the Thunder took the two-goal lead into intermission.

Worcester got on the board just 14 seconds into the second period as Matt Demelis had the shot re-direct to him, and he tapped the puck by Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Demelis' sixth of the year with assists from Michael Suda and Lincoln Hatten, and the Thunder lead decreased to 2-1.

Less than three minutes later, Josh Filmon cashed in on the power play to re-take a two-goal lead. Matt Salhany set up Filmon in the right circle, and he blasted a one timer by the glove of Parker Gahagen for his first of the year. Assists were credited to Salhany and Tag Bertuzzi at 4:07 of the second and the Thunder lead went to 3-1.

Anthony Callin scored a shorthanded goal at 13:47 of the second on a two-on-one rush. Callin sent a wrister by the glove of Jeremy Brodeur from the left circle for his fifth of the year, unassisted. Adirondack took a 3-2 lead into the third period.

In the third period, Adirondack held off a late push for the 3-2 victory. The penalty kill went 7-for-7 in the win and Jeremy Brodeur stopped 26 shots in the victory.

