Florida Everblades Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Publix Super Markets

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades and Publix Super Markets, the largest privately-owned company in the U.S., are proud to announce a multi-year partnership making Publix the "Official Supermarket of the Florida Everblades." This collaboration will bring exciting new fan experiences to Hertz Arena and the Southwest Florida community.

Fans can look forward to exclusive pregame activations and family-friendly events designed to celebrate the spirit of Everblades hockey. The first Saturday Tailgate Party presented by Publix will be held this Saturday, Dec. 13, 5:00 - 7:00 PM, outside Hertz Arena before the Everblades' home game. Join us for food, fun, and family-friendly activities before cheering on the Everblades!

"The Florida Everblades organization is thrilled to partner with such an engaging community brand," said Chris Palin, Chief Revenue Officer of the Everblades. "Together, we're committed to delivering exciting fan experiences, meaningful community touchpoints, and game-day moments that our fans will remember long after they leave Hertz Arena."

"We're proud to team up with the Florida Everblades to create memorable experiences for fans," said Lindsey Willis, Publix Media Relations Manager. "We look forward to connecting with Everblades fans through fun-filled events, delicious food, and activities that make game days even more exciting."

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,433 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 28 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.







