ECHL Transactions - December 10

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 10, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Iowa:

Nathan Noel, F

Worcester:

Brendan Dowler, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Rapid City:

Adam Berg, F (from Utah)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Daniel Ebrahim, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Chase McLane, F Placed on Reserve

Allen:

Add Patrick Moynihan, F Acquired from Reading

Atlanta:

Delete Brendan Less, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jack Matier, D Assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Cincinnati:

Add Justin Vaive, F Activated from Reserve

Add Spencer Cox, D Activated from Acquired

Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ryan McCleary, D Recalled by Toronto

Florida:

Delete Kyle Betts, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Ryan Naumovski, F Signed ECHL SPC

Iowa:

Add Will Zmolek, D Assigned by Iowa Wild

Add Ryan McGuire, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Liam Coughlin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve

Add Matthew Sop, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Luke Pavacich, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add David Keefer, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Todd Skirving, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Chris Harpur, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Dustin Geregach, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Logan Britt, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Ethan Szmagaj, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Patrick Moynihan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Patrick Moynihan, F Traded to Allen

Add Sawyer Boulton, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Massimo Rizzo, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jake Willets, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Nolan Krenzen, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete John Fusco, D Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Mayer, D Activated from Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Chad Hillebrand, F Loaned to Grand Rapids

Delete Jacob Truscott, D Recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Delete Jeffrey Faith, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jake Sibell, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Troy Kobryn, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Duggie Lagrone, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Utah:

Add Cooper Gay, F Assigned from Colorado Eagles by Colorado Avalanche

Add Kyle Keyser, G Assigned by Colorado Eagles 12/9

Add Reilly Connors, F Assigned by Colorado Eagles 12/9

Delete Kasimir Kaskisuo, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Avery Winslow, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Wheeling:

Add Bogdans Hodass, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Worcester:

Add Brendan Dowler, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Case McCarthy, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Adam Samuelsson, D Placed on Reserve







