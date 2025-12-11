ECHL Transactions - December 10
Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 10, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Iowa:
Nathan Noel, F
Worcester:
Brendan Dowler, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Rapid City:
Adam Berg, F (from Utah)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Daniel Ebrahim, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Chase McLane, F Placed on Reserve
Allen:
Add Patrick Moynihan, F Acquired from Reading
Atlanta:
Delete Brendan Less, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jack Matier, D Assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Cincinnati:
Add Justin Vaive, F Activated from Reserve
Add Spencer Cox, D Activated from Acquired
Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ryan McCleary, D Recalled by Toronto
Florida:
Delete Kyle Betts, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Ryan Naumovski, F Signed ECHL SPC
Iowa:
Add Will Zmolek, D Assigned by Iowa Wild
Add Ryan McGuire, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Liam Coughlin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve
Add Matthew Sop, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Luke Pavacich, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add David Keefer, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Todd Skirving, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Chris Harpur, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Dustin Geregach, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Logan Britt, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Ethan Szmagaj, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Patrick Moynihan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Patrick Moynihan, F Traded to Allen
Add Sawyer Boulton, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Massimo Rizzo, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jake Willets, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Nolan Krenzen, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete John Fusco, D Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Mayer, D Activated from Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Chad Hillebrand, F Loaned to Grand Rapids
Delete Jacob Truscott, D Recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Delete Jeffrey Faith, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jake Sibell, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Troy Kobryn, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Duggie Lagrone, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Utah:
Add Cooper Gay, F Assigned from Colorado Eagles by Colorado Avalanche
Add Kyle Keyser, G Assigned by Colorado Eagles 12/9
Add Reilly Connors, F Assigned by Colorado Eagles 12/9
Delete Kasimir Kaskisuo, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Avery Winslow, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Wheeling:
Add Bogdans Hodass, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Worcester:
Add Brendan Dowler, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Case McCarthy, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Adam Samuelsson, D Placed on Reserve
