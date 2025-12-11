Royals Snap Wheeling's Point Streak

READING, PA- The Wheeling Nailers and Reading Royals have been very evenly matched thus far this season. Both teams have recorded three wins in the season series, and on Wednesday night, it was Reading's turn to get into the win column with a 3-2 result. The Royals scored three consecutive goals after falling behind 1-0, including their first power play goal in six contests against Wheeling, which put the home team ahead in the second period. The Nailers saw their nine-game point streak (8-0-1) come to an end, but remain a league-leading 18-4-1 on the year.

One goal was scored in the opening stanza, as the Nailers broke through at the 11:06 mark. Matty De St. Phalle tossed a pass into the slot to lead Connor Lockhart toward the goal. Lockhart skated in with the puck on his forehand, but quickly shifted to his backhand, and lifted a shot into the top-left corner of the cage. Logan Pietila made the defensive play to start the rush, as he picked up the secondary assist in his 100th professional game.

Reading rebounded to take the lead in the middle frame with one early goal and one late marker. The equalizer came at the 2:06 mark. Jeremy Michel led Kyle Haskins in on the left side of the offensive zone. Haskins navigated his way to the left circle, where he lifted a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the net. With 3:27 remaining, the Royals went ahead with their first power play goal on 17 chances in the season series. Carson Golder's one-timer from the blueline missed wide to the right, but the rebound came rocketing off of the end boards to Connor McMenamin, who had a slam dunk waiting for him on the right side of the crease.

The Royals got a key goal at the 12:07 mark of the third period to extend their lead to 3-1. Golder skated across the offensive zone to deliver a shot on goal. A rebound was produced, which got stashed in by Nick Capone. Wheeling had an answer to that strike 1:47 later on the power play. The Nailers got lots of traffic set up around the slot, which ultimately led to Logan Pietila grabbing the puck out of the crease and lifting it up and into the left side of the twine. Wheeling pushed for the tying tally, and even spent the final 1:13 of play on the man advantage, but came up short, as Reading prevailed, 3-2.

Keith Petruzzelli got the win for the Royals, as he made 17 saves on 19 shots. Maxim Pavlenko stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced in the defeat for the Nailers.

The Nailers will travel farther north to continue their week, as they will go to Glens Falls, New York to face the Adirondack Thunder on Friday and Saturday at 7:00. Wheeling's next home game is 80's Night on Saturday, December 27th, which features a post game concert by Tongue 'n Cheek. That will be the first of eight straight home games. Some other highlights during that homestand include Kid's New Year's Eve on Wednesday, December 31st and Marvel Night on Saturday, January 10th.

