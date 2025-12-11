Wilkins' Hat Trick Leads South Carolina to 6-1 Win over Orlando

South Carolina Stingrays congratulate Josh Wilkins (15) following a goal

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Behind a hat trick and four points from Josh Wilkins, the South Carolina Stingrays rolled to a 6-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum.

In the sixth meeting this season between the two, it was Orlando (7-13-0-0) who struck first. Just over the midway mark in the 1st period, Aaron Luchuk opened the scoring putting the visitors ahead, 1-0. 22 seconds later, South Carolina (14-9-1-0) answered. Jalen Luypen tied the game on a shot from the slot, and the Stingrays never looked back. Four minutes later on the power play, Josh Wilkins got a deflection in front of Solar Bears netminder, Jon Gillies, pushing the Stingrays ahead for good with 4:51 remaining in the 1st period, 2-1.

In the 2nd period, the Stingrays got insurance. Lynden Breen wired home his first goal this season 5:48 into the period, doubling the advantage, 3-1. 57 seconds later, Wilkins scored his second goal of the night off his own rebound, giving the Stingrays a 4-1 lead. Just under two minutes later, Charlie Combs punched home his first goal of the campaign capping off a three-goal 2nd period for South Carolina, taking a 5-1 lead to the 3rd period.

In the final frame, Wilkins finished off his hat trick with 6:06 left in regulation to put the Stingrays ahead by five, 6-1. With the offense rolling, Stingrays netminder, Ty Taylor, followed up his 40-save performance on Sunday with another strong outing, stopping 20 shots on 21 attempts, as South Carolina defeated Orlando, 6-1.

The hat trick for Wilkins is the second in his ECHL career and his first at home as a Stingray. He finished the night with four points (3g, 1a) as did Luypen (1g, 3a) and Simon Pinard (4a). The six goals are the most by South Carolina in a single game this season.

