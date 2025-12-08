Stingrays Fans Toss 15,973 Stuffed Animals to the Ice in Annual Teddy Bear Toss

Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Just under six minutes into the 2nd period in Saturday night's contest against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, a crowd of 5,782 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum tossed 15,973 stuffed animals onto the ice in celebration of one of hockey's greatest traditions, the Teddy Bear Toss.

The Stingrays Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Crews Chevrolet, invited fans to bring stuffed animals to the North Charleston Coliseum and after the Stingrays scored their first goal, fans let a flurry of stuffed animals fly onto the ice.

The annual event brings fans together for a festive and charitable cause, as all stuffed animals are donated to local charities and organizations. This year's beneficiaries included Ronald McDonald House, Operation Home Front, Community Resource Center, Happy Wheels, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Salvation Army and Jean's Angels.

"It's a very special game," Stingrays Community Relations Manager Sara Shamlin said. "We get to work with organizations who cheer us on all season long and in return, help them create lasting memories for families this holiday season. Our commitment to helping the Lowcountry community is an important part of who the Stingrays are and we're proud to give back to the community that supports us year after year."

In addition, Crews Chevrolet donated stuffed animals to Toys For Tots, Brooks and Son donated to Three Great Pillars Community Outreach, Firehouse Subs donated to the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Police Department, and Charleston Southern University donated to Operation Christmas Child.

"Being part of the Teddy Bear Toss is one of our favorite traditions with the Stingrays," said Trista Kulesa, Marketing and Events for Crews Chevrolet. "Seeing all of the fans come together to support kids and families across the Lowcountry is something truly special. We're proud to help make a positive impact in our community, especially around the holidays."

The Stingrays also wore specialty Ugly Sweater jerseys this past weekend that were auctioned with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Ronald McDonald House to support their fundraising campaigns.

Fans looking forward to more speciality jersey nights can mark their calendars for Saturday, December 27, when the Stingrays host Rock the Retro Night. Jerseys can be ordered online, and game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game.

For those who missed the action, there are still opportunities to participate in the holiday spirit. Visit the Community Page at stingrayshockey.com for more ways to give back and support the team's ongoing community initiatives.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, December 10, at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears.

