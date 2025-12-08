ECHL Transactions - December 8

Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 8, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Brandon McNally, F

Matt Crasa, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete John Bookas, G Released as EBUG

Bloomington:

Delete Kohei Sato, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Callum Tung, G Assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers

Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Stevie Leskovar, D Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Maine:

Delete Shawn Element, F Loaned to Milwaukee

Norfolk:

Add Brandon McNally, F Activated from Reserve

Add Matt Crasa, F Activated from Reserve

Orlando:

Add Chris Harpur, D Assigned by Syracuse

Add Davis Bunz, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Davis Bunz, D Traded to Reading

Reading:

Add Davis Bunz, D Acquired from Orlando

Savannah:

Add Evan Cormier, G Assigned by Charlotte

Delete Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers

Tahoe:

Add Jordan Papirny, G Assigned by Henderson 12/7

Delete Justin Sand, G Released as EBUG

Trois-Rivières:

Add Landon Fuller, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan O'Rourke, D Recalled by Laval

Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

Delete Scooter Brickey, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

Add Cole Donhauser, F Activated from Reserve

Delete T.J. Walsh, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jesse Nurmi, F Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete MacAuley Carson, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Matt Stief, D Transferred to IR 14 Day







