ECHL Transactions - December 8
Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 8, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Brandon McNally, F
Matt Crasa, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete John Bookas, G Released as EBUG
Bloomington:
Delete Kohei Sato, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Callum Tung, G Assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers
Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Stevie Leskovar, D Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Maine:
Delete Shawn Element, F Loaned to Milwaukee
Norfolk:
Add Brandon McNally, F Activated from Reserve
Add Matt Crasa, F Activated from Reserve
Orlando:
Add Chris Harpur, D Assigned by Syracuse
Add Davis Bunz, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Davis Bunz, D Traded to Reading
Reading:
Add Davis Bunz, D Acquired from Orlando
Savannah:
Add Evan Cormier, G Assigned by Charlotte
Delete Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers
Tahoe:
Add Jordan Papirny, G Assigned by Henderson 12/7
Delete Justin Sand, G Released as EBUG
Trois-Rivières:
Add Landon Fuller, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan O'Rourke, D Recalled by Laval
Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
Delete Scooter Brickey, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
Add Cole Donhauser, F Activated from Reserve
Delete T.J. Walsh, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jesse Nurmi, F Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete MacAuley Carson, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Matt Stief, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
