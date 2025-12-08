Wheeling's Pavlenko Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Maxim Pavlenko of the Wheeling Nailers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 1-7.

Pavlenko went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .964 in three appearances last week.

The 23-year-old stopped all 32 shots in a 4-0 win at Reading on Wednesday, made 20 saves in a 3-1 victory against Greensboro on Friday and turned aside 29 shots in a 5-2 win over the Gargoyles on Sunday.

Under contract to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, Pavlenko is 8-3-0 in 11 appearances for the Nailers this season with two shutouts, a 2.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He has also seen action in four games for the Penguins where he is 3-1-0 with one shutout, a 2.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

A native of Aksu, Kazakhstan, Pavlenko has spent the previous two seasons with Ryazan HC of the VHL, posting a 2.44 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 32 appearances.







