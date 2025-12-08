Americans Weekly
Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), took two of three games last week against the Utah Grizzlies winning their second straight series. This week the Americans travel to Rapid City for the first time this season with a three-game series opening on Thursday night.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 8-8-3-0
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, December 3rd
Utah 2 at Allen 3 Final
Friday, December 5th
Utah 3 at Allen 6 Final
Saturday, December 6th
Utah 6 at Allen 3 Final
-- This Week --
Thursday, December 11 vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 8:05 PM CST
Location: The Monument, Rapid City, SD
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Friday, December 12th vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 8:05 PM CST
Location: The Monument, Rapid City, SD
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, December 13th vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 5:05 PM CST
Location: The Monument, Rapid City, SD
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (7) Michael Gildon and Brayden Watts
Assists - (10) Sam Sedley and Andre Anania
Points - (16) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (2) Michael Gildon and Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (7) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts
Game Winning Goals - (2) Hank Crone and Brayden Watts
First Goal - (2) Michael Gildon
Insurance Goals - (2) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (35) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Plus/Minus - (5) Andre Anania
Shots on Goal - (51) Hank Crone
Save Percentage - (0.931) *Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.37) *Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (5) Marco Costantini (5-4-3)
* In the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators
Americans Notables:
The Americans are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.
Colton Hargrove played in his 500th pro game on Saturday night.
The Americans are averaging 14.11 penalty minutes per game.
The Americans are 0-3-1 in overtime games.
Allen is 4-1-2 when scoring first.
The Americans are outscoring their opponents 21-18 in the third period.
Allen is 5-0-0 when leading after two periods.
Allen is 3-1-2 in one-goal games.
Sam Sedley has an assist or more in four straight road games.
Danny Katic leads the Americans averaging 1.11 points per game.
Hank Crone's hat trick on Wednesday was the fourth by an Americans player this season.
The 24 shots by Utah on Friday night were the second most allowed in the third period this season (Wheeling 25).
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans right wing Brayden Watts
(Dave Dudich)
ECHL Stories from December 8, 2025
- Wheeling's Pavlenko Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Maxim Pavlenko Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Canucks (NHL) Assign Goaltender Ty Young to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Fans Toss 15,973 Stuffed Animals to the Ice in Annual Teddy Bear Toss - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo - Utah Grizzlies
- The Portland Pirates Return to the Ice - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Weekly No. 8: December 8, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 8 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 8 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.