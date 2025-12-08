Americans Weekly

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans right wing Brayden Watts(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), took two of three games last week against the Utah Grizzlies winning their second straight series. This week the Americans travel to Rapid City for the first time this season with a three-game series opening on Thursday night.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 8-8-3-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, December 3rd

Utah 2 at Allen 3 Final

Friday, December 5th

Utah 3 at Allen 6 Final

Saturday, December 6th

Utah 6 at Allen 3 Final

-- This Week --

Thursday, December 11 vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 PM CST

Location: The Monument, Rapid City, SD

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Friday, December 12th vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 PM CST

Location: The Monument, Rapid City, SD

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, December 13th vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 5:05 PM CST

Location: The Monument, Rapid City, SD

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (7) Michael Gildon and Brayden Watts

Assists - (10) Sam Sedley and Andre Anania

Points - (16) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (2) Michael Gildon and Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (7) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts

Game Winning Goals - (2) Hank Crone and Brayden Watts

First Goal - (2) Michael Gildon

Insurance Goals - (2) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (35) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (5) Andre Anania

Shots on Goal - (51) Hank Crone

Save Percentage - (0.931) *Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.37) *Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (5) Marco Costantini (5-4-3)

* In the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators

Americans Notables:

The Americans are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

Colton Hargrove played in his 500th pro game on Saturday night.

The Americans are averaging 14.11 penalty minutes per game.

The Americans are 0-3-1 in overtime games.

Allen is 4-1-2 when scoring first.

The Americans are outscoring their opponents 21-18 in the third period.

Allen is 5-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Allen is 3-1-2 in one-goal games.

Sam Sedley has an assist or more in four straight road games.

Danny Katic leads the Americans averaging 1.11 points per game.

Hank Crone's hat trick on Wednesday was the fourth by an Americans player this season.

The 24 shots by Utah on Friday night were the second most allowed in the third period this season (Wheeling 25).

