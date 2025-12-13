Meehan Scores, Royals Drop Series Opener with Admirals, 5-1
Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (11-10-2-0, 24 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals (6-13-2-0, 14 PTS), 5-1, at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, December 12th.
Goaltender Yaniv Perets (4-3-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 21 saves on 25 shots faced while Admirals' netminder Christian Propp (1-4-0-0) earned the win in goal with 19 saves on 20 shots faced.
Jack O'Leary (3) scored the first of four-straight Norfolk goals at 7:02 of the first period. Dawson Barteaux (3) at 15:53 in the first, Ben Zloty (3) 16:40 in the second and Quinn Ryan (1) 3:35 into the third gave the Admirals' a 4-0 lead. Ben Meehan (3) snapped the Propp shutout at 17:45 into the final frame with assists from Vincent Sevigny and Nick Capone.
Grant Hebert (4) restored Norfolk's four-goal lead for good with an empty net goal at 19:16 to seal the 5-1 Norfolk win.
With the loss, the Royals fell to 11-10-2 overall and 6-5-2 on the road, having a point in 13 of their 23 games overall.
The Royals continue a three-game series against the Admirals at Santander Arena for home games on Friday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 14th at 3:00 p.m.
