Meehan Scores, Royals Drop Series Opener with Admirals, 5-1

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (11-10-2-0, 24 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals (6-13-2-0, 14 PTS), 5-1, at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, December 12th.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (4-3-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 21 saves on 25 shots faced while Admirals' netminder Christian Propp (1-4-0-0) earned the win in goal with 19 saves on 20 shots faced.

Jack O'Leary (3) scored the first of four-straight Norfolk goals at 7:02 of the first period. Dawson Barteaux (3) at 15:53 in the first, Ben Zloty (3) 16:40 in the second and Quinn Ryan (1) 3:35 into the third gave the Admirals' a 4-0 lead. Ben Meehan (3) snapped the Propp shutout at 17:45 into the final frame with assists from Vincent Sevigny and Nick Capone.

Grant Hebert (4) restored Norfolk's four-goal lead for good with an empty net goal at 19:16 to seal the 5-1 Norfolk win.

With the loss, the Royals fell to 11-10-2 overall and 6-5-2 on the road, having a point in 13 of their 23 games overall.

The Royals continue a three-game series against the Admirals at Santander Arena for home games on Friday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 14th at 3:00 p.m.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).

For tickets to all regular season home games, visit: Single Game Tickets

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!







ECHL Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.