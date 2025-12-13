Gladiators Defeat Grizzlies, 5-1, at Maverik Center

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - Isak Walther scored three goals and TJ Semptimphelter saved 28 of 29 to lead the Atlanta Gladiators to a 5-1 victory over the Utah Grizzlies on a Friday night at Maverik Center.

Walther scored 9:39 into the contest. Atlanta led 1-0 after one frame. Walther scored his second of the night 11:08 into the second period to make it a 2-0 game. Louis Boudon and Cody Sylvester each had the assists on the first two goals of the night. Ethan Scardina made it a 3-0 game on a centering pass from Jack Matier 12:58 in. Atlanta led 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Atlanta's Ryan Nolan made it a 4-0 game as he scored 14:31 into the third period. 32 seconds later Reilly Connors redirected a Colby Enns shot to get Utah on the board. Connors had 5 goals in 13 games for Utah last season. Walther completed the hat trick with 17 seconds left in regulation to complete the scoring. Walther has 7 goals against Utah this season.

Louis Boudon had 3 assists and Chad Nychuk and Cody Sylvester each had 2 assists for Atlanta. Reed Lebster, Luke Manning and Stepan Timofeyev each led Utah with 4 shots.

Atlanta was 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 4.

The Grizzlies annual Teddy Bear Toss is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Isak Walther (Atlanta) -3 goals, +2, 5 shots.

2. T.J. Semptimphelter (Atlanta) - 28 of 29 saves.

3. Cody Sylvester (Atlanta) - 2 assists, +2, 3 shots.







