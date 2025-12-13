Romain Rodzinski Nets Overtime Winner for South Carolina to Beat Greenville, 4-3

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Charlie Combs

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Charlie Combs(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - After Keaton Mastrodonato tied the game at three with less than eight seconds remaining in regulation, Romain Rodzinski scored 55 seconds into overtime to take the two points on the evening for the South Carolina Stingrays over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 4-3, on Friday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 4,320 fans.

In a back and forth contest, the two sides wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. South Carolina (15-8-1-0) struck first just 1:50 into the 1st period on Patrick Guzzo's second goal this season before Keaton Mastrodonato tied the game less than two minutes later. After the early flurry, both teams settled in and went to the 2nd period tied at one.

Just past the midway mark in the 2nd period, Tim Lovell for the Swamp Rabbits went to the penalty box sending the Stingrays to the power play. South Carolina made Greenville pay. Charlie Combs wrapped a pass across the top of the crease to Ben Hawerchuk sitting at the back post, punching home the go-ahead goal, pushing the Stingrays in front, 2-1. The Stingrays held that lead until 3rd period, when the Swamp Rabbits answered.

Hudson Schandor tied the game at two with 7:59 left in the 3rd period, and both sides pressed for a game-winning goal in regulation. With time winding down in the 3rd, South Carolina drew a penalty with a minute left and Josh Wilkins put the Stingrays ahead with 21.7 left in regulation, 3-2. 14 seconds later, Greenville equalized on Mastrodonato's second goal of the night with less than eight seconds remaining forcing overtime.

In their third-straight overtime on a Friday night, the Stingrays wasted no time finding a winner. Kyler Kupka delivered a pass to Romain Rodzinski on a two-on-one who snapped home the game-winning goal 55 seconds into the extra frame, propelling South Carolina to the 4-3 overtime win over the Swamp Rabbits.

The Stingrays return to action on Saturday night as they hit the road to see the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

____

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum Sunday, December 14 at 3:05 p.m. against the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Spongebob Squarepants Day and Undie Sunday, presented by Gildan.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.