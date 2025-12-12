Costantini, Savage & Ratzlaff Head to AHL Rochester

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forwards Redmond Savage and Matteo Costantini have been recalled to Rochester. In addition, goaltender Scott Ratzlaff has been reassigned by Buffalo to AHL Rochester.

Redmond "Red" Savage, 22, returns to Rochester where he has totaled two points (1g, 1a) in five games played this season. The 5-11, 185-pound rookie forward, has four points in ten games with the Icemen this season, including an overtime-winning goal in his professional debut on October 18. The Scottsdale, Arizona resident compiled a productive collegiate career with Michigan State and Miami (OH) totaling 68 points (28g, 40a).

Costantini, 23, has registered a goal and an assist in two games played with Rochester. This season with Jacksonville, Costantini has collected 14 points (5g, 9a) in 16 appearances. The 6-0, 172-pound rookie forward won an NCAA National Championship last season with Western Michigan. The St. Catharines, Ontario native was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft but remains in the Sabres pipeline under contract with Rochester.

Ratzlaff, 20, earns his first AHL call-up after earning five wins, a 2.99 goal-against average and a 0.919 save percentage 12 outings this season. The 6-1, 188-pound rookie netminder was the ECHL's Rookie of the Month for October, after posting a record of 3-0-0 with a 1.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .966. Under contract with Buffalo, Ratzlaff saw action in 160 career games with Seattle of the Western Hockey League where he went 87-55-8 with eight shutouts, a 2.90 goals-against average/

The Icemen are back in action tonight when they play host to the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Icemen are also at home on Saturday against South Carolina for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Community First Credit Union.

