Icemen Add Former NHL Defenseman Steve Oleksy Ahead of this Weekend's Games with Atlanta
Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the Icemen has agreed to terms with forward/defenseman Steven Oleksy.
Oleksy, 39, brings a wealth of high-level experience to the Icemen lineup this weekend having collected 20 points (3g, 17a) in 73 NHL appearances split in stints with the Washington Capitals (2012-2015) and Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-17).
Oleksy has also appeared in 411 career AHL games totaling 114 points (22g, 92a) with 784 penalty minutes in time spent with Lake Erie, Hershey, Bridgeport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Toronto and San Diego.
In 191 ECHL games, Oleksy has registered 71 points (15g, 56a) with 380 penalty minutes in games played with the Toledo Walleye and Orlando Solar Bears.
Oleksy will be available to play tonight and Saturday when the Icemen play host to the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m. Tickets available via Ticketmaster, contacting the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Steve Oleksy with the Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
