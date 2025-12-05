Game Day Preview: Friday Night Lights on Ice

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender David Tendeck and defenseman Jackson Decker

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans goaltender David Tendeck and defenseman Jackson Decker(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center. This is the fifth straight matchup between the two teams. The Americans are 3-1-0 in the season series.

Allen Americans T onight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Game Day Producer: John Beifuss

On-ice Reporter: Isabella Keaton

Editor: Mathew McDowell

Next Home Game: Saturday, December 6th vs Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 PM CST

Wednesday Recap: The Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday morning 3-2 at CUTX Event Center. Americans forward, and former ECHL MVP Hank Crone led the way with three goals. His fourth, fifth, and sixth of the year. Crone provided all the offense on Wednesday morning. Thomas Caron had two helpers. He assisted on Crone's first and second goals of the game. Americans netminder David Tendeck appeared in his third straight game. He made his second straight start and stopped 45 shots. The second highest saves made in a game in his career. His career high was with Atlanta in the 2022-2023 season stopping 47 in a win over Fort Wayne.

Power Play Blanked: The Americans went 0-for-3 on Wednesday morning in a 3-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans Power Play is 24th overall in the ECHL AT 14.8 % (9-for-61). Michael Gildon and Brayden Watts lead the Americans with two power play goals each. Sam Sedley leads the team with seven power play assists.

New Streak Started: After having his five-game point streak snapped last Saturday night in Utah, Hank Crone started a new streak with three points on Wednesday morning. He is second on the team in scoring with 13 points in 17 games.

In the Season Matchup Hank Crone leads the Americans in scoring against Utah this season with five points in four games (4 goals and 1 assist). Sam Sedley is second overall, with four points in five games (0goals and 4 assists). Jack Ricketts (2 goals and 2 assists), and Neal Shea (1 goal and 3 assists), each player has four points against the Americans.

Costantini Second Straight Game: Americans starting netminder Marco Costantini left last Friday night's game with a lower body injury and sat out of Saturday's game in Utah and Wednesday's game in Allen. Marco (Costantini) has started 11 of the last 13 games for Allen.

From the Affiliation: The Belleville Senators dropped another home game on Wednesday night losing 4-3 to Toronto at CAA Arena. Mark Duarte had no points in the game and finished a -1. Former Americans forward Phillipe Daoust had an assist on Arthur Laliyev's 14th goal of the season. Jackson Parsons was the backup goalie in the loss.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Overall: 7-7-3

Home: 4-3-1

Away: 3-4-2

Last 10: 3-5-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (14) Brayden Watts

Goals: (6) Hank Crone, Brayden Watts and Michael Gildon

Power Play Goals: (2) Michael Gildon and Danny Katic

Assists: (9) Sam Sedley and Andre Anania

Power Play Assists (7) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists (1) Brayden Watts

+/- (+3) Danny Katic and Michael Gildon

PIM's (29) Thomas Caron

Utah Grizzlies:

Overall: 8-9-2

Home: 2-5-1

Away: 6-4-1

Last 10: 5-4-1

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Points: (15) Jack Ricketts

Goals: (9) Reed Lebster

Power Play Goals: (3) Neal Shea

Assists: (9) Tyler Gratton, Danny Dzhaniyev and Aidan Hansen-Bukata

Power Play Assists (5) Aidan Hansen-Bukata

Shorthanded Goals: (2) Reed Lebster

Shorthanded Assists (1) Aidan Hansen-Bukata

+/- (+3) Danny Dzhaniyev

PIM's (37) Rilen Kovacevic

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2025-2026. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.