Nailers Glide Past Gargoyles, 3-1

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers set up defensively against the Greensboro Gargoyles

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers set up defensively against the Greensboro Gargoyles(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The line of Craig Armstrong, Randy Hernández, and Zach Urdahl was tremendous for the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night, as they opened a three-game home series against the Greensboro Gargoyles at WesBanco Arena. Armstrong lit the lamp twice, Hernandez dished out a pair of assists, and Urdahl scored once in Wheeling's 3-1 triumph. Maxim Pavlenko secured the victory with 20 saves. The Nailers are currently riding a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), and are now a league best 16-3-1 overall.

The Nailers pounced on Greensboro with two goals in the opening stanza. The first marker came at the seven-minute mark. Finn Harding let a shot go from the middle of the blueline, and Ryan Mahshie got a piece of the attempt to send it trickling through goaltender Nikita Quapp's legs. The home side added to the lead with 8:38 remaining. Craig Armstrong broke through the defense and rushed in with a chance, and although he didn't convert, he was able to create an opportunity for Zach Urdahl, who whipped in a wrist shot from the right circle.

One goal was scored in the middle frame, as the Gargoyles trimmed the margin down to one. Zach Faremouth maneuvered a pass over to Artyom Borshyov, who skated deep into the right side of the slot, then buried a shot into the left side of the cage. The goal ended Maxim Pavlenko's shutout streak at 113:18.

Wheeling regained its two-goal advantage at the 1:11 mark of the third period. Armstrong intercepted the puck along the right wing wall, cut to the middle, and roofed a shot into the top-right corner. The Nailers held Greensboro to just six shots on goal in the final stanza, and took the 3-1 score into the win column.

Maxim Pavlenko earned his third win in a row for Wheeling, as he stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced. Nikita Quapp made 23 saves on 26 shots in the loss for the Gargoyles.

The Nailers and Gargoyles will continue their weekend series in Wheeling on Saturday night at 7:10. The promotion is Wizards & Wands: Spells in the Snow, which will feature a brand new wand giveaway, the Nailers will wear specialty jerseys, and fans will be able to shop in Diagon Alley while enjoying butter beer and chocolate frogs. Plus, the annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place to benefit the Salvation Army. The two teams will meet again on Sunday at 4:10 for the second annual Sensory Day, in addition to a post game skate with even-numbered players. For Sensory Day, the goal horn will not be utilized, music will be lowered, and lights will remain on at the same level throughout the day. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.