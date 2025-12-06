Savannah Beats South Carolina in Overtime
Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, snapped their four-game skid with a 4-3 overtime win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night.
South Carolina opened the scoring 3:24 into the game when Josh Wilkins followed up his initial tip attempt and buried the rebound to make it 1-0. That remained the lone goal of the first period.
The Ghost Pirates tied the game at the 11:12 mark of the second period when a Cole Krygier shot from the left side found its way through traffic to even the score at 1-1. Nick Granowicz and Keaton Pehrson picked up the assists.
Savannah took its first lead 1:38 into the third period when Krygier exited the penalty box and scored on a breakaway to make it 2-1.
A few minutes later, Will Riedell fired home a shot from the left circle to extend the lead to 3-1. Cristophe Tellier and Chris Lipe recorded the helpers.
The Stingrays rallied late, scoring twice in the final 5:32. Zac Funk cut the deficit to 3-2, and with the extra attacker on during a delayed penalty, Connor Moore scored on the power play to tie the game 3-3.
In overtime, Robert Mastrosimone sealed the win for Savannah, scoring 2:32 into the extra frame off a feed from Evan Nause.
Kirill Gerasimyuk earned the victory with 16 saves on 19 shots. Seth Eisele stopped 33 of 37 in the loss.
The Ghost Pirates continue their home weekend tomorrow night when they host the Orlando Solar Bears for Country Night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
