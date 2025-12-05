Americans in the Community

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), continue to be involved in community events throughout North Texas.

This week the Americans hosted their first radio show of the season at Heritage Golf and Country Club. Heritage Ranch is a brand-new partner of the Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club.

Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, and Americans Broadcaster Tommy Daniels, entertained the crowd with some great stories from the last 16 years along with some memorable moments from Marty's pro career. If you missed the show you can listen anytime online at Mixlr.com.

Stay tuned for the location of the next Americans Radio Show coming later this month. For more information contact Tommy Daniels at 469-387-7118 or tommy@allenamericans.com.

The Americans host the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center. Tonight is Bluey Night. Meet Bluey and Bingo at the Game!

The Americans will host a full team Meet-N-Greet after Saturday night's game at BoomerJacks in Fairview. Come say hello to the players and Ice Angels and get an autograph and selfie with your favorite.







