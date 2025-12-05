Defenseman Romain Rodzinski Returns to South Carolina

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today defenseman Romain Rodzinski has been released from his professional tryout contract with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch and has returned to the Stingrays.

Rodzinski, 23, signed with Syracuse on November 25 and appeared in two games with the Crunch in his first stint in the American Hockey League.

The Blainville, Quebec native has skated in 14 games this season for South Carolina and has tallied five points (2g, 3a) with a +2 rating. He played in his 100th professional game of his career on November 23 in the Stingrays 3-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators.

The Stingrays acquired Rodzinski in a trade with the Idaho Steelheads in February and he helped South Carolina's back end have the fewest goals against in the ECHL. In March, Rodzinski was honored as the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month, leading the ECHL with a +24 rating over 14 games. He appeared in 46 games with Idaho and South Carolina and finished the season with 24 points (8g 16a), and a +28 rating for the season.

The 6-foot-1, 190 pound defenseman broke into professional hockey with Idaho following a season with Concordia University in USports. Prior to Concordia, Rodzinski spent the better part of five years in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Cape Breton Eagles and Quebec Remparts.

The Stingrays return to action tonight against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, December 6, at 6:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Crews Chevrolet.







