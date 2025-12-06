Salhany Records Three Points in Adirondack's 5-1 Win over Maine

GLENS FALLS - Tag Bertuzzi scored twice, and Matt Salhany recorded three assists as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners on Friday night, 5-1, in front of 3,870 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Tag Bertuzzi opened the scoring 4:36 into the game as his long shot on net went off a Mariners defenseman and sailed by the glove of goaltender Luke Cavallin. The goal was Bertuzzi's first of the year with the lone assist from Matt Salhany to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead.

Adirondack added to the lead at 10:47 of the first period on the power play as Tyson Fawcett fired in his first of the year after a great passing play by Josh Filmon and Matt Salhany. Fawcett's goal gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead after one period.

Maine responded 8:42 into the second period as Alex DiPaulo went to the front of the net and sent a backhand shot by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was DiPaulo's second of the year with assists from Caden Villegas and Zackary Jones and the Thunder lead was cut in half, 2-1.

Later in the second, Adirondack scored on the penalty kill to re-gain the two-goal lead. T.J. Friedmann set up Grant Loven in front of the net for his third of the year and a 3-1 advantage. The goal came with 4:57 left in period two with Pierson Brandon collecting the secondary helper.

Tag Bertuzzi took a breakaway pass from Matt Salhany and slid a backhander through the left of goaltender Luke Cavallin for his second of the night with just 0.7 second remaining in the middle frame. Salhany picked up his third assist of the game, and the Thunder took a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

In the third period, Conner Hutchison scored his first professional goal at 14:50 to give Adirondack a 5-1 lead. The goal was unassisted and that held up as the final score.

