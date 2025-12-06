Golder Scores Lone Goal, Royals Late Push Falls Short to Railers, 2-1

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-9-2-0, 20 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Worcester Railers (9-8-1-1, 20 PTS), 2-1, at Santander Arena on Saturday, December 6th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-7-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 28 saves on 30 shots faced while Railers' netminder Parker Gahagen (5-3-0-0) earned the win in goal with 40 saves on 41 shots faced.

After a scoreless first period, Worcester scored twice in the middle frame for a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes on goals from Anthony Callin (4) at 6:26 and Ross Mitton (2) at 16:27.

The Royals were outshot by the Railers 27-22 through the opening two periods, but outshot Worcester in the third, 19-3, for a single-period season-high in shots on goal.

13:54 into the final frame, Reading cut the deficit in half on a power play goal by Carson Golder (8). The Royals late push for the equalizer, however, fell short, suffering their first loss to the Railers in three meetings this season.

With a sixth consecutive loss, the Royals fell to 9-9-2 overall and 3-5-0 at home, having a point in 11 of their 20 games overall.

The Royals continue a four-game homestand against Worcester at Santander Arena on Saturday, December 6th. The home game features the annual Flyers Affiliation and Teddy Bear Toss Night with a pre-game Meet-and-Greet with the Flyers' Gritty (SECURE MEET-AND-GREET).

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).







ECHL Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.