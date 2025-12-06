Golder Scores Lone Goal, Royals Late Push Falls Short to Railers, 2-1
Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-9-2-0, 20 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Worcester Railers (9-8-1-1, 20 PTS), 2-1, at Santander Arena on Saturday, December 6th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-7-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 28 saves on 30 shots faced while Railers' netminder Parker Gahagen (5-3-0-0) earned the win in goal with 40 saves on 41 shots faced.
After a scoreless first period, Worcester scored twice in the middle frame for a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes on goals from Anthony Callin (4) at 6:26 and Ross Mitton (2) at 16:27.
The Royals were outshot by the Railers 27-22 through the opening two periods, but outshot Worcester in the third, 19-3, for a single-period season-high in shots on goal.
13:54 into the final frame, Reading cut the deficit in half on a power play goal by Carson Golder (8). The Royals late push for the equalizer, however, fell short, suffering their first loss to the Railers in three meetings this season.
With a sixth consecutive loss, the Royals fell to 9-9-2 overall and 3-5-0 at home, having a point in 11 of their 20 games overall.
The Royals continue a four-game homestand against Worcester at Santander Arena on Saturday, December 6th. The home game features the annual Flyers Affiliation and Teddy Bear Toss Night with a pre-game Meet-and-Greet with the Flyers' Gritty (SECURE MEET-AND-GREET).
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2025
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, December 6th - Game 21/72 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Win Big Over Cyclones On Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Worcester Takes Opener in Reading 2-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Golder Scores Lone Goal, Royals Late Push Falls Short to Railers, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Fall in Overtime to Ghost Pirates, 4-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Savannah Beats South Carolina in Overtime - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Glide Past Gargoyles, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Salhany Records Three Points in Adirondack's 5-1 Win over Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- DiPaolo's Goal Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 5 - ECHL
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Charlotte to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen Add Former NHL Defenseman Steve Oleksy Ahead of this Weekend's Games with Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans in the Community - Allen Americans
- Goure and Gagnon Reassigned to Greensboro from Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Mariners Sign Deelstra, Receive Element from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Rush Game Notes: December 5, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Romain Rodzinski Returns to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 5, 2025 - Utah at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Open Series against Norfolk Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Friday Night Lights on Ice - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, December 6th - Game 21/72
- Golder Scores Lone Goal, Royals Late Push Falls Short to Railers, 2-1
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, December 5th - Game 20/72
- Royals Shut out by Nailers, Drop Homestand Opener, 4-0
- Royals & 69 WFMZ-TV 2nd Annual Coat Drive for Knight's Closet on December 14th