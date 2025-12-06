Worcester Takes Opener in Reading 2-1

READING, PA - The Worcester Railers HC (9-8-1-1, 20 pts) beat the Reading Royals (9-9-2-0, 20 pts) on Friday, December 5th at Santander Arena in front of a crowd of 2,419, with a final score of 2-1 to complete the Railers' first of four games in Reading this season. The Railers will go head-to-head against the Royals next on Saturday, December 6th. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Worcester claimed the first goal of the night at 6:26 in the second. Anthony Callin (1-0-1), assisted by his brother Drew (0-1-1) and fellow line mate Riley Piercey (0-1-1), gave the Railers a mid-game lead by picking the top right corner. Ross Mitton (1-0-1) broadened the score 2-0 at 16:27 in the second with a power play goal, assisted by Cam McDonald (0-1-1) and Ryan Miotto (0-1-1). Reading answered the goal with a score from Carson Golder (1-0-1) at 13:54 in the third period, assisted by Massimo Rizzo (0-1-1) and Carter Berger (0-1-1). The game came to a close without another goal from either side, bringing the final score to 2-1 for a Railers' victory.

The first period was scoreless on both sides, but both teams managed to obtain zone time on each end, with Worcester taking 12 shots on goal to Reading's eight. Worcester also had the benefit of extra strength on the ice, getting themselves two power play chances and a third at the buzzer to open the second. A tripping call on Reading's Alec Butcher sent the Railers on their first power play of the night at 9:34. A second call on Reading, this time for high-sticking on Patrick Moynihan, gifted Worcester their second chance at having the man advantage on the evening. Despite two distinct opportunities, the Railers weren't able to break past Royals' goaltender Keith Petruzzelli. Closing out the first, a final penalty on Brandon Saigeon would allow Worcester to open the second period with the upper hand.

Reading was called for a too-many-men penalty early in the power play and gave the Railers a 5-on-3 to start their second twenty minutes. The Railers ran the power play without a goal, but later took control of the game as Anthony Callin (4th) put a shot into the top right corner of the net over Petruzzelli, which was initially deemed as no goal at 6:26. After review from on-ice officials during a media break, Callin's tally was called as a good goal, earning the Railers their first goal of the night as well as an additional two minutes of playing time to make up for the dead play period. Riley Ginnell dropped gloves against Royals defenseman Miles Gendron just over halfway in the second. Each player earned themselves a fighting major while Gendron was assessed an additional four minutes for instigating and slashing. Their four-minute power play chance lead the Railers to their second goal of the night, scored by Ross Mitton (2nd) at 16:27. Following Mitton's tally, Reading had a chance to get on the scoreboard with back-to-back power play chances, both for penalties against Cam McDonald, but could not break past the pads of Parker Gahagen. The Royals opened the third with continued power play time, similar to how Worcester ended the first. Final shots for the period were 15 for Worcester and 14 for Reading. Total penalties were four for Worcester and five for Reading.

The final third of play saw Worcester spend more time in the defensive zone. The Railers successfully killed off an early penalty to open the third, then proceeded to find just three shots on goal to Reading's 12 before Reading would narrow the gap with a power play goal from Carson Golder (8th) at 13:54 (2-1). Reading pulled Petruzzelli to give them an extra man on the ice to finish the night, remained stymied by Gahagen for a 2-1 final. Shot for the period were 3-19 in favor of Reading. Final total shots were 30-41, also in favor of Reading. Game penalties were six in total for Worcester and eight overall for Reading.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Ross Mitton (1-0-1, GWG, +0, 2 shots), 2nd Star: Carson Golder (1-0-1, +0, 9 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Callin (1-0-1, +1, 7 shots)... Final shots were 30-41 in favor of Reading... Parker Gahagen (3-0-1) made 40 saves on 41 shots for Worcester, while Keith Petruzzelli (3-7-1) made 28 saves on 30 shots for Reading... Worcester went 1-for-7 on power plays while Reading went 1-for-5... The Railers are now 1-1-0-1 vs. the Royals and 1-0-0-0 at Santander Arena... Worcester's current point-streak is now 4-0-1-0... Max Dorrington (SUS), Tanner Schachle (IR), Porter Schachle (IR), Cole Donhauser (SUS), Tristan Lennox (IR), and MacAuley Carson (DNP) did not dress for Worcester...







