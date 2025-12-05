Mariners Sign Deelstra, Receive Element from Providence

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced the addition of two forwards to the roster on Friday. Mitchel Deelstra was signed to an ECHL contract, while Shawn Element was returned on loan to Providence.

Deelstra, 26, is a rookie from Wallace, ON, who was the captain at Robert Morris University last season. In 35 games, he posted 17 points, before joining the Reading Royals for his first stint in the ECHL. On March 7th, 2025, he netted his first pro goal in his debut against the Mariners at the Cross Insurance Arena. Deelstra played in nine games for Reading, scoring two goals and skating in an additional two playoff games, adding one assist. He has appeared in six games for the South Carolina Stingrays this season. Deelstra also played collegiately at Ferris State University and Northern Michigan University.

Shawn Element returns after a five-game call up to the Providence Bruins. The 25-year-old Quebec native signed with the Mariners in the offseason and has skated in six games with Maine, posting five points (one goal, four assists), along with 28 penalty minutes.

The Mariners also activated Zach Bannister off team suspension this week. The 26-year-old forward from Grade Prairie, AB originally signed over the summer. He played 43 ECHL games between the Adirondack Thunder and Indy Fuel last season.

The Mariners play a home-and-home series with Adirondack this weekend, beginning Friday night at 7 PM at Harding Mazzotti Arena, and returning to home ice on Saturday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings. The puck drops at 6:00 PM and the Mariners will wear special "Teddy Bear Toss jerseys" which will be auctioned via DASH. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a winter beanie, presented by The Downs.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.