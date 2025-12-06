Bison Get Depth Scoring, Drop Close Game to Wings

Bloomington, Ill. - Jesper Solomon-Frisell netted his first ECHL goal and Zak Karpa recorded his first professional multi-point game but the Bloomington Bison surrendered an early 2-0 lead and fell 4-3 to the Kalamazoo Wings at Grossinger Motors Arena Friday.

The Bison built off momentum from Wednesday morning's matinee win by striking first- just 47 seconds into Friday's game. Daniel Tedesco continued his potent offensive streak and snapped a goal under the bar on Bloomington's first shot of the game off an odd-man rush. Karpa got the assist after taking the puck from his own blue line into the Wings zone and fed it to Tedesco. It was Tedesco's ninth point in his last 10 games. About three minutes later, Bloomington struck again when Solomon-Frisell tipped in his first goal of the year. The Swedish blueliner found his way behind the Kalamazoo defense and planted himself at the side of the net where Brett Budgell set him up. Kyle Jackson earned the secondary assist. The opening two goals marked five straight goals scored by the Bison since the team's comeback win Wednesday. After about eight minutes, however, the tide started turning in favor of the Wings. Following a major boarding penalty and fight that canceled each other out in the penalty column, Kalamazoo brought the pressure and outshot Bloomington 6-0 for the remainder of the frame. The Bison killed off their lone minor penalty of the period but surrendered a last-minute redirection to take a 2-1 lead into the middle stanza.

The physicality and chippy play continued into the second period, leading to a penalty-ridden frame with 20 minutes total between the two teams. Offensive chances were slim for the Bison and a stretch of over 21 minutes of game time without recording a shot began. Bloomington found a surge with Karpa garnering a fight around the midway mark. Within the final six minutes, three penalties were called, and Bloomington was unable to capitalize on a shortened 5-on-3. A late Kalamazoo powerplay goal with 72 ticks left in the period set the stage for a 2-2 third.

Bloomington had an early powerplay chance four minutes into the final frame, but momentum stayed with the Wings. A minute into the powerplay, Kalamazoo scored shorthanded to gain their first lead of the night at 5:21. Budgell rang a hard shot off the post and was inches from tying the game, but Kalamazoo doubled its lead seven minutes in, scoring off a faceoff to go up 4-2. In a last grasp effort, Ayden MacDonald ripped in his first of the season against his former team in only his second game with the Bison. Karpa had his second assist of the night and Sullivan Mack notched his first assist of the season with three minutes left in regulation. Despite playing nearly three minutes with an extra attacker on the ice, Bloomington was unable to tie the game and dropped the 4-3 final.

