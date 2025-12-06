DiPaolo's Goal Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Thunder

Glens Falls, NY - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell 5-1 to the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Alex DiPaolo scored Maine's lone goal in defeat.

The Thunder opened the scoring with a strange goal at 4:36, as Tag Bertuzzi tossed one from the top of the zone that took a tricky deflection off a Mariners defender and fooled Luke Cavallin. Adirondack added a power play goal from Tyson Fawcett at 10:47 to make it a 2-0 game, which was the score after 20 minutes.

Midway through the middle frame, the Mariners got on the board when Alex DiPaolo came across the crease and backhanded home his second goal of the season, set up by Caden Villegas and Zack Jones - the latter's first professional point. Adirondack took momentum back with two goals in the final five minutes of the period. Grant Loven finished a 2-on-0 shorthanded rush at 15:03 and Bertuzzi broke in alone with his second goal of the game in the closing moments - just 0.7 seconds showing on the clock.

Thunder defenseman Conner Hutchison tacked on his first professional goal at 14:50 of the third to cap off the scoring. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 20 of 21 Mariners shots to earn the win.

The Mariners (10-5-2-1) return to home ice for a 6 PM faceoff against the Thunder tomorrow night at the Cross Insurance Arena beginning a three-game homestand. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings, as fans are invited to toss stuffed animals onto the ice after the first Mariners goal, to be donated to Toys for Tots. The Mariners will wear special "Teddy Bear Toss jerseys" which will be auctioned via DASH and the first 1,000 fans will receive a winter beanie, presented by The Downs.

