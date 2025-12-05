Goure and Gagnon Reassigned to Greensboro from Chicago

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday that Deni Goure and David Gagnon will rejoin the team ahead of their three-game road trip in Wheeling after being reassigned from the Chicago Wolves.

Goure was recalled to Chicago on Tuesday, November 18. He appeared in two games for the Wolves while on the AHL roster. Goure has six points in 13 games with the Gargoyles to open the inaugural campaign with three goals and three assists.

Gagnon was leading the Gargoyles in goals, with five, when he was recalled by the Wolves on Wednesday, November 19. The 25 year old rookie made his AHL debut on Saturday, November 22 in Manitoba. He appeared in three games during the Wolves' five game road trip and picked up his first AHL point on an assist.

In a corresponding roster move, Greensboro placed defenseman Andrius Kulbis-Marino and forward Dawson McKinney on waivers. Kulbis-Marino appeared in 16 games adding two assists for the expansion club. McKinney made his ECHL debut against Greenville on Wednesday, after being signed from a PTO following training camp. McKinney made two appearances for the Gargoyles and will return to play for the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL.

Greensboro travels to Wheeling for three games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 5-7. The Nailers lead the ECHL with 31 points in 19 games. The series opens Friday at 7:10 PM EST. Greensboro returns home after a six-game road trip on Wednesday, December 17 when they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







