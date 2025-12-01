Gargoyles Win Big to Close out Weekend Trip, 4-1 in Jacksonville

Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Greensboro Gargoyles finished off their weekend road trip with a two-point win over the Jacksonville Icemen, 4-1 on Saturday night.

Late in the first period, the Gargoyles got a major power play where Ethan Leyh would score his fourth goal in six games giving Greensboro a 1-0 lead with 26 seconds remaining.

The Gargoyles scored twice in the second period, 41 seconds apart. Greg Smith led the charge with points on both plays, starting with his second goal in consecutive games at 13:03. Moments later, Smith set up Jake Elmer for his first goal of the season at 13:44.

Jacksonville cut into the Gargoyles' 3-0 lead halfway through the third period, but Greensboro would hold on and add an empty netter from Greg Smith, who finished with a career-high three point night (2G, 1A). Ruslan Khazheyev added to the career bests, making 39 saves on 40 shots for his third win this season. Ethan Leyh also finished the game with three points (1G, 2A), now with nine points over the past four games.

The Gargoyles head on the road next weekend traveling to Wheeling, WV where they will play three games against the Nailers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 5-7. The Gargoyles return home Wednesday, December 17 to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.