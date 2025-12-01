Iowa Drops to Bloomington, 5-1, to Conclude Weekend
Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Bloomington Bison, 5-1, Sunday at Xtream Arena. Dryden McKay made 31 saves on 32 shots to shut down Iowa in his third straight start against the Heartlanders. Iowa's Riley Mercer made 20 saves on 25 shots in defeat.
Bloomington opened the scoring 1:06 into the first period on the game's first shot. Shane Ott found a loose puck in the crease and tapped it past Mercer for his third goal of the year. Eddie Matsushima scored the eventual game winner with 5:58 remaining in the frame, sending Bloomington to the first intermission with a 2-0 lead.
Jonny Sorenson got the Heartlanders on the board at 1:33 of the second period, beating McKay on the left side with a rip from the left dot, cutting Bloomington's lead to one. The Bison answered back with a goal from Sullivan Mack at 4:01 of the frame, giving Bloomington a 3-1 advantage over Iowa.
Bloomington added to their lead with a goal from Jonny Evans at 5:06 of the third period. Brett Budgell found the back of the net on the power play, giving the Bison a 5-1 lead at 6:44 of the frame.
The Heartlanders visit Kansas City on Wed., Dec. 3 at 7:05 p.m. and then host Kansas City for the Best Field Trip Ever on Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m., pres. by Mid-American Energy Company.
