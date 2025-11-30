Americans End the Road Trip with a 3-2 Loss in Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played the final game of a three-game series with the Utah coming out on top 3-2 on Saturday night. The Americans took two of three in the series.

The Americans scored the only goal of the opening frame as Spencer Asuchak poked one past Grizzlies goalie Dylan Wells, for his second goal of the season from Jackson Decker and Braidan Simmons-Fischer at the 10:34 mark of the period. Utah had the first period advantage in shots on net 15 to 7 over the Americans. Utah had the only power play in the opening period, going 0-for-1.

The Grizzlies bounced back with two quick goals in the second period just over a minute apart. Colby Enns scored his first professional goal at the 9:34 mark to make it a 1-1 game. Then at 11:02 Griffin Ness blocked a pass and took the puck and fired a shot top shelf into the Allen net to give the Grizzlies the 2-1 lead. The Americans would tie the game before the period ended as Danny Katic put home a rebound scoring his fourth goal of the season. A power play goal to even the game at 2-2. Utah had the advantage in shots through two periods 24-15.

The game remained tied 2-2 until late in the third period. With 1:24 left in regulation, the Grizzlies broke the tie. Reed Lebster knocked a rebound past David Tendeck for his eighth goal of the season, the game winner for Utah. The goal was reviewed for goalie interference, but the officials ruled it was a good goal.

The Americans return home on Wednesday morning, December 3rd for the second School Day Game of the year. Puck drop is at 10:30 AM CST. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - R. Lebster

2. UTA - C. Enns

3. UTA - G. Ness

