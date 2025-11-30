Oilers Outgunned by Knight Monsters

Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Stateline, Nev. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 7-3 to the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday night.

Neither team left the first period with a goal to its credit, with both teams registering 11 shots in the opening-20 minutes.

Devon Paliani broke the tie, scoring the opening goal of the game with a power-play tally 1:12 into the middle period to place Tahoe on top 1-0 for the second consecutive night. Ryan Lautenbach ripped his third of the season past Zane McIntyre just 13 seconds later, once again leveling the game - this time 1-1. Paliani scored his second of the frame on his next shift to put Tahoe up 2-1 at the 3:57 mark of period two. From there Tyler Swick and Casey Bailey both beat Christian Propp to add to the Knight Monsters lead at the 8:56 and 11:26 marks respectively, sending Tahoe into the second intermission up 4-1.

Mike O'Leary scored 1:32 into the final period before Jake McGrew added a fifth unanswered Knight Monsters' goal, a second-power play strike, 7:09 into the final period, bringing the score to 6-1. Adam McMaster scored a power-play goal of his own less than two minutes later at the 9:05 mark to make it 6-2. Kevin Wall had an almost immediate answer, scoring an unassisted goal with 9:16 left in the action to give the Knight Monsters seven goals in back-to-back games. Easton Armstrong sealed the déjà vu vibe by scoring the final goal of the game, just as he did in the first game of the weekend series, to close the score 7-3 in Tahoe's favor. Armstrong's team-leading ninth goal of the season came with exactly five minutes remaining - the same point the Oilers first goal came the night before.

Tulsa looks to avoid a weekend and calendar-year sweep from the Knight Monsters at 5 p.m. CT tomorrow, Nov. 30 at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

--

