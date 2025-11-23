Oilers' New-Found Power Rhythm Not Enough to Best Grizzlies Attack

Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 5-4 to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday Night at the BOK Center.

Danny Dzhaniyev gave the Grizzlies the first lead of the night for second straight game, hammering a low-slot rebound past Tomas Suchanek 7:17 into the action. Griffen Ness extended the lead less than two minutes later, closing the opening-period scoring at 2-0 Utah.

Tyrell Goulbourne 's third of the season pulled the game within one, tipping a blast form Drew Elliott with the hosel of his stick on the power play 3:13 into the period. Easton Armstrong scored another power-play tip 31 seconds later, redirecting a shot from Jeremie Biakabutuka with his shaft and above the glove of Dylan Wells to tie the game 2-2. Ness net his second of the game 1:11 after the Oilers equalized, placing Utah up again, this time 3-2. Jack Ricketts gave Utah a 4-2 lead 1:41 past the midway mark of the game, potting a power-play goal of his own. Armstrong scored his second power-play goal of the frame with 1:03 left in the period, finishing off a passing display from Kevin Gursoy and Elliott with a wicked wrister to pull the score to 4-3.

John Gelatt scored the eventual game-winning goal, placing Utah up 5-3 8:40 into the final frame. Biakabutuka made it a one-goal game with the extra attacker, finishing a follow-up chance, but the goal was too late, coming in the final second of action, leading to a 5-4 Utah victory.

The Oilers head on the road for a three-game series against Tahoe, starting off on Friday, Nov. 28 at 9:00 p.m. CT at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers







ECHL Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.